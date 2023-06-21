Fire halts output at Equinor's Gina Krog oil platform

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Wednesday at Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Gina Krog oil platform in the North Sea, halting output, a company spokesperson said.

"We had a fire in an electric closet in the living quarters of the platform this morning. It was reported and extinguished. Production is shut down," said the spokesperson, adding it was as yet unclear when output would restart.

Of the 64 people on board at the time of the incident, no one had symptoms of having been exposed to smoke.

The Equinor spokesperson declined to comment on the level of output at the field when the fire occurred.

Gina Krog produced 726,000 standard cubic metres of gas and 5.5 million barrels of oil in 2021, according to official data.

Equinor operates the field and has a 59% stake in it, while KUFPEC of Kuwait has 30% and Poland's PGNiG has 11%.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens















