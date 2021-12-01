Commodities
Firms taking on customers of failed suppliers may claim costs - UK regulator
Dec 1 (Reuters) - U energy firms that have taken on customers of failed suppliers since September can submit claims for costs they have incurred as a consequence by Dec. 6, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.
More than 20 energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have collapsed since September, with other companies stepping in a so-called Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR). read more
Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens
