First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S is pictured in the Black Sea, north of the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul, Turkey August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are working.

Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

"We are doing (everything) possible to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more vessels. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five vessels per day in two weeks' (time)," he wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3 million tonnes a month from its Black Sea ports, he said.

Roughly 20 million tonnes of grain from last year's crops are still stuck in the country.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.