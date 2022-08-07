First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports. read more

"Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading," the ministry said on Facebook.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

