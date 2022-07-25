First Ukraine grain ships may move in days, says U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Reuters) - The first ships to export Ukraine grain from the country's Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed on Friday by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said on Monday.

A Joint Coordination Center will liaise with the shipping industry and will publish detailed procedures for ships in the near future, said deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu

