Four more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says

A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Musiienko/File Photo

ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine's ports, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by David Clarke

