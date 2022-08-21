1 minute read
Four more ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukraine's ports, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 31.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by David Clarke
