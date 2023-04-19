France's Avril posts jump in 2022 sales, core earnings















PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Wednesday that its 2022 sales rose 32% compared with the previous year to 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion) and its core profits (EBITDA) rose 64% to 583 million euros.

Created by French oilseed and protein crop growers, Avril is France's largest biodiesel and animal nutrition maker and a leading player in cooking oil and plant-based chemical products.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz











