France's InVivo says lower crop output will help it save energy

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French agribusiness group InVivo said on Friday an expected 20% drop in the volume of crops to be gathered this autumn would help it cut energy consumption as requested by the government in case of potential gas cutoffs and power shutdowns this winter.

The fall in autumn product output - including of maize, which has been severely hit by the summer drought in France - would lead to lower drying costs for some crops and less transport, it said in a statement detailing measures to cut its energy consumption by at least 10%.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged companies on Monday to draft energy savings plans by next month, warning they would be hit first if ever France is left with no choice but to ration the supply of gas and electricity. read more

InVivo's energy savings measures also included lowering heating and raising air conditioning temperatures, and switching off electric equipment at night, it said.

InVivo is one of the largest European agricultural groups, with activities in grain trading, malt production, food and garden retail, wine distribution and industrial baking.

