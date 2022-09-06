French aluminium smelter to cut output by 20% due to power costs - source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium Dunkerque, France's biggest aluminium smelter, plans to reduce production by one-fifth in response to mounting electricity prices, a source close to the matter said.

The output cut will last at least until the start of next year, the source said.

Other aluminium and metallurgical firms in Europe have lowered output as soaring power costs have hurt margins for energy-intensive industries. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aluminium Dunkerque, located near the northern French port of Dunkirk, is one of Europe's biggest aluminium production sites with annual capacity of about 285,000 tonnes. It employs more than 600 workers.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

The production cut would entail the stopping of 54 of the smelter's 264 tanks that produce aluminium using electrolysis, local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported.

Electricity represents about a third of the production costs of the smelter, with power consumption equivalent to that of Marseille, France's second-largest city, the source said.

Most of the site's electricity consumption is covered by preferential tariffs under a French nuclear power scheme. But it is exposed to soaring market prices for a portion of its needs and is also trying to negotiate a new longer-term power contract with state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA), a union source said.

The smelter temporarily lowered output by 15% last winter following a previous surge in electricity prices. read more

Private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP) acquired the smelter last year following a debt default by a unit of previous owner GFG Alliance. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Gus Trompiz; editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.