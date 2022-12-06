French sugar maker Tereos posts net profit of 133 mln euros















PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French sugar group Tereos said on Tuesday it had a net profit of 133 million euros ($139.60 million) in the first half to September 30, compared with a loss of 50 million euros a year earlier, mainly helped by high sugar prices.

Tereos, the world's second largest sugar maker in volume, said in a statement that its net debt stood at 2.24 billion euros at the end of September, down from 128 million from September, 2021.

First half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 132% to 464 million euros ($487.15 million) while revenues rose 35% to 2.975 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by dominique Vidalon











