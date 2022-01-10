Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline for 3 weeks

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Monday, marking a full three weeks of reverse flows, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Since Dec 21 the link between Poland and Germany had been operating in reverse mode, carrying gas from west to east and putting upward pressure on European gas prices. read more

The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Eastbound volumes stood at 7 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) on Monday, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, stood at 287,321 megawatt hours (MWh) per day.

That level was steady compared to nominations seen since the end of last week but remained below levels of more than 900,000 recorded in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.