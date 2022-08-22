1 minute read
Gazprom accepts Moldovagaz request to postpone advance payment to Sept. 1 - statement
MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it had accepted a request by Moldovan gas distribution company Moldovagaz to postpone a deadline for the payment of an advance until Sept. 1.
In a statement, Gazprom said that Moldovagaz had not fulfilled its contractual obligations for making advance payments for gas in August.
