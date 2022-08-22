Gazprom accepts Moldovagaz request to postpone advance payment to Sept. 1 - statement

The logo of Moldovagaz energy company is on display at a gas filling station in Chisinau, Moldova October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it had accepted a request by Moldovan gas distribution company Moldovagaz to postpone a deadline for the payment of an advance until Sept. 1.

In a statement, Gazprom said that Moldovagaz had not fulfilled its contractual obligations for making advance payments for gas in August.

