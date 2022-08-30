Gazprom Neft CEO: oil prices allow for investment in production

Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft, attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

KHANTY-MANSIISK, Russia, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, head of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) said on Tuesday that current oil prices are high enough to allow companies to invest into oil production.

Speaking to reporters in Western Siberia, Russia's oil production heartland, Dyukov also said that the current agreement of the group of leading oil producing countries, known as OPEC+, should be extended after it expires at the end of the year.

"If the OPEC+ tool is successfully preserved... this would help keep the market balanced and, first of all, to satisfy consumers needs at acceptable prices," he said.

He also said that OPEC+ is not to blame for high oil prices, which exceed $100 per barrel for benchmark Brent blend , adding that the geopolitics is behind the surge.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens

