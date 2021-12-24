Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The board of Russia's Gazprom has approved signing a memorandum with Linde (LIN.N), and RusKhimAlyans to build a third line at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Gazprom said on Friday.

The LNG plant is a part of a gas chemical complex that will include a plant with annual capacity to process 45 billion cubic metres of gas and a 13 million tonnes per year LNG plant. The complex is expected to start production in 2024-2025.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.