Gazprom's daily gas exports to Europe rise 16% in February - Reuters calculations















MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Natural gas exports of Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to Europe increased by 16% in February from January, mostly due to the cranking up of supplies to Turkey, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

The calculations, based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on its transit via Ukraine, daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe have risen to 67.5 million cubic metres (mcm) this month from 58.1 mcm in January.

That's still below 81.9 mcm per day in December.

In total, Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe in February have increased to 1.89 billion cubic metres from 1.8 bcm in January, which is three days longer.

Gazprom, which has stopped publishing its own exporting statistics, has not replied to a request for comment.

According to Reuters calculations, supplies via TurkStream on the bed of the Black Sea, have increased to 916 mcm this month from 825 mcm in January.

In all, last year's European imports of Russian pipeline gas were 62 billion bcm, 60% below the average of the previous five years, European Commission data showed.

