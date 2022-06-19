Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up on Sunday

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer/File Photo

June 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

