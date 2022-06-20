Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine unchanged on Monday
MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from levels on Sunday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
