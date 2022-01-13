German chancellor says situation in Russia is still dangerous

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that the situation in Russia has not become less dangerous after the start of negotiations between Kremlin and NATO, but it is still very important to continue the talks.

"We have agreed this is a very serious situation," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"What we are seeing here is one more reason to keep doing what we are doing," the chancellor said when asked about Russia deploying more military equipment to the Ukrainian border after the start of negotiations.

