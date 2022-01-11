Germany must reduce final energy consumption by 20-25% to hit 2030 goals
BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany faces a gigantic task to achieve the climate protection goals it has set for itself, Climate Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, unveiling a report that showed the country risked missing emissions targets for 2030.
In order to hit its target of cutting CO2 emissions to 65% of 1990 levels by the start of the next decade, the country would need to reduce energy consumption by 20-25%, the ministry's report said.
"The task is big. It's gigantic," Habeck told a news conference. "We managed to cut emissions by 15 million tonnes from 2010-2020, and from 2022 to 2030 we have to cut them by 40 million tonnes a year on average."
Climate policy is one of the closest-watched areas for the new coalition government as Europe's biggest economy shifts towards carbon neutrality.
