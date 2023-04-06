Germany's Stolberg lead smelter reopens after sale to Trafigura















LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Metals company Nyrstar, owned by commodities group Trafigura [RIC:RIC:TRAFGF.UL], has reopened the Stolberg lead smelter in Germany, it said on Thursday.

Stolberg, previously owned by Ecobat, was closed in 2021 after massive flooding in the west and south of the country and remained shut during its sale to Trafigura.

"After the successful completion of the acquisition of the Stolberg facility by Trafigura on February 15, it can be confirmed that the Nyrstar Stolberg site is now back online," a Nyrstar statement said.

The Stolberg plant largely supplies European battery producers with lead.

It has the capacity to produce 155,000 tonnes of lead, more than 100 different specifications of lead alloys and 130,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid.

