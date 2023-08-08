Glencore stays on acquisition path as first-half earnings halve

An employee of a private security company stands in front of the logo of commodities trader Glencore during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cham, Switzerland May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commodities and mining group Glencore (GLEN.L) on Tuesday said it remains on the hunt for acquisitions, including a possible partial or full takeover of Canada's Teck Resources, after reporting a halving in earnings in the first six months of the year.

Glencore joined rival miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX), Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) and Anglo American (AAL.L) in reporting lower profit, as economic growth, including in major consumer China, remained lacklustre.

Glencore's adjusted core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell to $9.39 billion in the six months through June, from $18.92 billion a year earlier. Analysts at Deutsche Bank had expected half-year earnings of $9.9 billion, while Citi's estimate was $11.4 billion.

"As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, we remain focused on supporting the energy needs of today whilst investing in our transition metals portfolio," CEO Gary Nagle said.

The company announced additional returns of around $2.2 billion, lifting total announced shareholder payouts this year to $9.3 billion, and said that its divestment of agricultural business Viterra and subsequent merger with U.S. giant Bunge is expected to close in the middle of 2024.

Reporting by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.