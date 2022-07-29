Glencore lowers full-year copper output guidance

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) on Friday lowered its full-year copper guidance, partly owing to reduced output from its Katanga open-pit mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Total copper production fell by 15% to 510,200 tonnes in the first half of this year, but battery material cobalt output increased 40% to 20,700 tonnes. Cobalt is mainly produced as a by-product of copper in the DRC.

Geotechnical problems at the Katanga's mine led the London-listed miner to guide towards output of 1.06 million tonnes for the year, down from 1.11 million tonnes previously.

Reporting by Clara Denina Editing by David Goodman Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.