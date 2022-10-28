Glencore's bid to expand coal mine in New South Wales rejected















Oct 28 (Reuters) - The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission on Friday refused Glencore PLC's (GLEN.L) application to expand the Glendell coal mine due to the significant impact it would have on the heritage values in the region.

Allowing Glencore to continue current open cut mining to the north of its existing operations, was "not in the public interest, despite its likely benefits," the three member commission concluded after a site inspection and public hearing.

The Glendell mine is in the Ravensworth Homestead complex in the Upper Hunter Valley of NSW. The complex, which is comprised of colonial buildings and is in the centre of the proposed mine site, also houses Glencore's Mt Owen and Ravensworth East mines.

The commission found that Glencore's expansion of Glendell could harm both the complex and Aboriginal cultural heritage values.

"If the significant and irreversible impacts to historic heritage could have been avoided, other key issues such as the greenhouse gas emissions, mine rehabilitation, etc could have been managed," the commission said in its report.

Glencore Australia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

