Global miner Anglo American's first-half production surges 42%

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Thursday its first-half copper production surged 42%, underpinned by the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine operations in Peru.

Copper production rose to 387,000 metric tons in the first half, from 273,000 metric tons posted in the year-ago period, the miner said.

(This story has been corrected to change to '387,000' from '387', and to '273,000' from '273' in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Clara Denina; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

