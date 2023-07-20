Global miner Anglo American's first-half production surges 42%
LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Thursday its first-half copper production surged 42%, underpinned by the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine operations in Peru.
Copper production rose to 387,000 metric tons in the first half, from 273,000 metric tons posted in the year-ago period, the miner said.
(This story has been corrected to change to '387,000' from '387', and to '273,000' from '273' in paragraph 2)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldTen dead, some trapped, in landslide in India after heavy rain
Rescue workers in India battled difficult terrain and bad weather on Thursday as they searched for survivors of a landslide that killed at least 10 people in a mountain village after incessant rain soaked the slopes, officials said.