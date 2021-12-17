Gold gains as Omicron, inflation worries burnish safe-haven appeal

Summary Gold and silver set for first weekly gain in five

Palladium extends gains, heads for weekly gain of 1.5%

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose above the key $1,800 level on Friday and was set for its first weekly gain in five as worries over the Omicron surge and hot inflation drove investors to safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,804.78 per ounce by 11:01 a.m. ET (1601 GMT), taking its rise so far this week to 1.2%. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.5% to $1,807.30.

Equities fell across the board, reeling from a hawkish turn by global central banks looking to tame rising price pressures and the economic risk posed by rising COVID-19 cases. MKT/GLOB

"Growth is going to slow into next quarter, and U.S. equities are correcting off their highs, so it seems to be a panic out of equities into safe-haven assets such as gold and silver," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome had been a "big cloud of uncertainty" over the precious metals and now the focus would be on the labour data, Streible said.

The Fed on Wednesday signalled three interest rate hikes by end-2022, a move that would have typically weighed on gold as higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of non-yielding bullion. read more

But the metal marched higher because rate hike prospects had been priced in before the central bank's announcement, analysts said.

Rising inflation was also cushioning the pressure from the Fed's hawkish stance, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Gold's gains came despite inflows into the dollar, also considered a safe store of value during geopolitical uncertainties.

But its outlook for 2022 "remains clouded with most of the bearish gold forecasts being driven by expectations for sharply higher real yields," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.

Palladium rose 3.1% to $1,783.47, while silver added 0.2% to $22.51. Platinum was up 0.5% at $941.04.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Arpan Varghese and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

