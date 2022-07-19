Gold producer Polymetal considering disposing of its Russian assets

1 minute read

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Polymetal logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold and silver producer Polymetal (POLYP.L) is considering disposing of its Russian assets in a shift to focus on its operations in Kazakhstan, the company said on Tuesday.

The potential sale would be part of the firm's broader strategy to "de-risk its ongoing operations," the company said in a statement.

The miner also hoped offloading its Russian assets would shore-up Polymetal's footing on global capital markets, allowing it to re-enter equity indices that it was ejected from in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.