Gold slips as dollar advances; focus on U.S. CPI

Summary Faster Fed tapering could push gold to $1,720/oz -analyst

Focus on U.S. consumer prices index due on Friday

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday on a firmer dollar and yields, while rising inflation and lingering uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant capped losses as market focus turned to U.S. consumer prices data this week.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,779.95 an ounce by 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,781.70.

The dollar strengthened, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rebounded.

Global stock markets staged a tentative rebound from last week's selloff driven by worries over the spread of Omicron.

"Gold is going to remain in a choppy trading environment as there is a push-pull in the market; one side we have market anticipating faster tapering and on the other, we have safe-haven demand at the idea of inflation running hot in the economy," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Investors awaited consumer price data on Friday for cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy strategy. read more

A milder CPI reading, though unexpected, could reduce some of the focus on interest rate increases in 2022, while additional weakness in stock markets into December could also drive some safe-haven demand into gold, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Bullion rose 1% on Friday after data showed that U.S. employment growth slowed in November, but that did little to alter expectations of faster tapering of stimulus. read more

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"A faster taper announcement looks like a certainty if data on the Omicron variant this week and next confirms it is milder in severity. So gold could come under sustained pressure and potentially trade as low as $1,720 next week," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.9% to $22.30 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $935.09 and palladium declined 1.1% to $1,788.94.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman, Louise Heavens and Marguerita Choy

