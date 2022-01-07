Greece extends energy financial relief into January

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a joint news conference with Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Maximos Mansion, in Athens, Greece, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

ATHENS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Greece will extend financial relief at a cost of around 400 million euros ($452.68 million) to help households and businesses deal with surging energy prices into January, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

European gas prices have hit record highs as demand in economies recovering from the impact of the pandemic has increased faster than supplies.

Greece first announced a subsidy of 9 euros ($10.19) a month for the first 300 hours consumed per month in September. The relief was increased to 18 euros for October and then to 39 euros for November and to about 50 euros for December.

It has also taken measures to support farmers and businesses and ramped up a grant for low-income households to help them buy heating oil over the winter.

"The government will support households, farmers and our businesess against worldwide turmoil in energy prices for one more month," Mitsotakis said in a statement.

Detail of the new measures will be given later on Friday, he said.

The total cost of last year's relief was estimated at 1.35 billion euros and will be funded by revenues from the country's carbon emissions trading mechanism.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis

