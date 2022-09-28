Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market

Avocados are on display for sale at the wholesale market "Central de Abastos" in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2019. Picture taken January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.

A person in the United States now eats an average of more than nine pounds (4 kg) of Mexican avocados a year, the university researchers found. That's up from just over a 1 pound (450 grams) in 1990.

The report, which was funded by MHAIA, the Mexican Hass Avocado Importer Association, was seen by Reuters ahead of its public release on Thursday.

The United States is the main importer of Mexican avocados, taking in 1.1 million metric tons of the product in 2021, according to the USDA.

A growing Hispanic and Caribbean population in the United States has helped fuel demand, the report found. Though "guac," a nickname for guacamole often used in the United States, has evolved as a beloved staple among Americans of many backgrounds, said Alvaro Luque, president of Avocados from Mexico, a marketing arm of Mexico's avocado industry.

"What we call the 'colossal consumer' of avocados in the U.S. is related to non-Hispanic males, these guys are the ones eating avocados like crazy, used in guacamole while watching their football games," Luque told Reuters.

Mexican avocados primarily grow in Michoacan state, the only place on earth where avocado trees bloom four times a year, instead of just once. The state has rich volcanic soil, healthy precipitation and the right elevation for growing, a trifecta of ideal avocado conditions.

Michoacan, however, has long been one of the most troubled states in Mexico, convulsed by turf wars between criminal organizations.

In February, the U.S. temporarily suspended its avocado inspection program in the state after one of its officials received a threatening phone call. Despite the setback, the Mexican avocado industry did not clock a major economic hit, the report showed.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler

Mexico-based reporter focusing on climate change and companies with an emphasis on telecoms. Previously based in Santiago de Chile and Buenos Aires covering the Argentine debt crisis, the tussle for influence between the United States and China in Latin America and the coronavirus pandemic.