Hess will switch to 'return of capital mode', CEO says

HOUSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hess Corp (HES.N)will announce a "meaningful" dividend growth this year as it starts to prioritize returning capital to shareholders over business investments, Chief Executive John Hess said on Thursday.

Oil companies have been raising cash distribution programs to lure investors amid pressure over the transition to cleaner energy.

Hess has been "in the investment mode" for the last several years to build its portfolio, with 2022 being the year "we will go from the investment mode to the return of capital mode," the CEO said during a webcast presentation.

The independent producer also plans to accelerate its buyback program after strengthening its base dividends, the CEO said.

Growing cash flow to support the distribution program is expected from Guyana, one of the world's largest oil discoveries this century and where Hess (30%) partners with operator Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) (45%) and China's CNOOC Ltd (25%).

Production development breakevens in Guyana are between $25 and $35 per barrel, one of the lowest in the industry, the CEO said.

