Hungary government plans to extend price caps on basic foodstuffs - media
BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's government plans to extend existing price caps on basic foodstuffs into next year, business website Portfolio.hu said on Friday citing unnamed sources.
The price caps on certain basic foodstuffs including milk, sugar, flour vegetable oil, and eggs, were set to expire at the end of December. Hungary's headline inflation was running at 22.5% in November and is expected to accelerate further.
