Iberian gas prices for utilities fall below cap for first time















LISBON/MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iberian wholesale market gas prices extended steep declines on Wednesday, with the day-ahead contract falling for the first time below the 40 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) cap set in May for gas-fired power plants, official data showed, after the national grid operator warned it may reject LNG shipments due to overcapacity.

The platform that manages the Iberian market, dubbed Mibgas, said Wednesday's auction of gas for electricity producers set a price of 31.77 euros/MWh for the day-ahead contract, compared to 41.49 euros in the auction held on Tuesday.

The price decline comes after Spain's national gas operator Enagas warned on Monday it may have to reject shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to overcapacity at its six terminals.

Portugal's Environment Ministry has been saying for several weeks that storage tanks at its terminal in Sines are full.

Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other countries in Europe, unable to secure slots to unload because of a lack of regasification capacity, with plants that convert the fuel back to gas operating at full capacity.

Those terminals don't have enough pipeline infrastructure to ship the gas held in storage to other parts of Europe.

"The sharp drop in price is due to the fact that Iberia is 'loaded' with gas and no longer has storage capacity in its terminals, and also there is no consumption of gas for heating houses as the temperatures are above normal," said Ricardo Marques of consultancy firm Informacao de Mercados Financeiros.

"These lower prices can be maintained if people begin to see that stocks will end the winter at comfortable levels but the evolution of prices over the medium-term will depend a lot on rainfall, wind energy in Iberia and regular gas supply."

The decline in prices could be short-lived if a possible disruption in supply from Nigeria is serious and prolonged, Marques added.

The fall in gas prices is welcome news for Spanish and Portuguese consumers who may see lower gas bills, and for the budgets of their governments, who don't need to subsidise electricity production while the price of gas stays below 40 euros/MWh.

The Iberian peninsula's neighbours don't stand to profit because the bottlenecks mean the cheaper gas can't reach them.

Portugal has warned that recent floods there could affect supply of LNG, while low levels of rainfall in Iberia could further stymie hydroelectric production and mount pressure on electricity suppliers to produce their energy using gas.

Thursday will be the first day since the Iberian mechanism to decouple the price of electricity from the price of natural gas will not be used since it was adopted in May.

The European Commission at the time allowed Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros/MWh, with the limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the following 12 months.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Belén Carreño; writing by Charlie Devereux; editing by Andrei Khalip and Bernadette Baum











