ICE delivers first Russian-free barrels of gasoil















Feb 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) on Tuesday announced its first delivery of low sulphur gasoil futures since Russian oil was excluded from the contract at the end of 2022, with a total of 69,800 tons entering the deliver process.

ICE Gasoil, the global benchmark for refined oil products, now does not include any diesel originating from Russia, in line with the European Union's full embargo of Russian oil products that came into effect on Feb. 5.

Gasoil was delivered in the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp areas, in line with the amount delivered in January 2022, while open interest is at 596,900 contracts, up 13% since the start of the year, the exchange operator said.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely











