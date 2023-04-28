Imperial Oil posts higher first-quarter profit















April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) posted a higher first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by favorable energy prices amid tight global supplies and increased production.

Global oil prices were down 20% year-over-year during the quarter, but still higher than historical levels.

Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said first-quarter upstream production averaged 413,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 380,000 boepd.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to 50 Canadian cents per share.

Imperial reported a net income of C$1.25 billion ($916.02 million), or C$2.13 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from C$1.17 billion, or C$1.75 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3646 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankit Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











