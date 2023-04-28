Imperial Oil posts higher first-quarter profit
April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) posted a higher first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by favorable energy prices amid tight global supplies and increased production.
Global oil prices were down 20% year-over-year during the quarter, but still higher than historical levels.
Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said first-quarter upstream production averaged 413,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 380,000 boepd.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to 50 Canadian cents per share.
Imperial reported a net income of C$1.25 billion ($916.02 million), or C$2.13 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from C$1.17 billion, or C$1.75 per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3646 Canadian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessItaly's Energy Dome raises $44 mln to focus on CO2 storage in U.S.
Energy Dome, an Italian startup focusing on CO2 energy storage solutions, said on Friday it had raised 40 million euros ($44 million) from investors to fund expansion in the U.S.