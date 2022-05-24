India could restrict sugar exports to 10 mln T, govt source says

A farmer sitting in a tractor loaded with sugarcane waits to offload the crop outside a sugar factory in Baghpat district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.