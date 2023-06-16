India examining recommendation to impose countervailing duty on Chinese steel imports















NEW DELHI, June 16 (Reuters) - India's finance ministry is considering a proposal to impose countervailing duty on steel imports from China, Vivek Johri, chairman of the board of indirect taxes and customs, told reporters at an event on Friday.

"Recommendation has come from Directorate General of Trade Remedies and it is still under examination, we haven't taken a final decision," Johri said.

