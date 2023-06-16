India examining recommendation to impose countervailing duty on Chinese steel imports

Worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou
A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. Picture taken August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

NEW DELHI, June 16 (Reuters) - India's finance ministry is considering a proposal to impose countervailing duty on steel imports from China, Vivek Johri, chairman of the board of indirect taxes and customs, told reporters at an event on Friday.

"Recommendation has come from Directorate General of Trade Remedies and it is still under examination, we haven't taken a final decision," Johri said.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Christopher Cushing

