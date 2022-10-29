India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

Workers load harvested sugarcane onto a trailer in a field in Gove village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav/File Photo

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

In May, the south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard

