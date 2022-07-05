India extends deadline for duty free cotton imports to Oct. 31

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India has extended deadline to import cotton without paying import taxes until Oct. 31 from the earlier cut-off date of Sept. 30, the government said in a notification, as the sowing of the fibre crop delayed in some regions due to patchy monsoon rainfall.

The world's biggest producer of the fibre had allowed duty free imports in April after local prices jumped to a record high because of a drop in the production and following rally in global prices .

India mainly imports cotton from the United States, Brazil and Egypt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.