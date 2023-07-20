India prohibits export of non-basmati white rice - notice

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - India has prohibited export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production.

Heavy rainfall in northern parts of India over the last few weeks has also damaged newly planted crops in states including Punjab and Haryana, and many farmers have had to replant.

