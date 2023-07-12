India restricts import of plain gold jewellery

July 12 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday restricted imports on plain gold jewellery, as the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal tries to plug loopholes in its trade policy.

Import of articles of gold have been put under restriction category from free category, a government notification said, adding that import under INDIA-UAE CEPA agreement would be allowed without any import license.

The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes.

Reporting by Jose Joseph and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.