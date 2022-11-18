India scraps export tax on low grade iron ore, some steel intermediates

A general view shows the open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in the western Indian state of Goa December 9, 2013. Picture taken December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Das

NEW DELHI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - India scrapped an export tax levied on low grade iron ore lumps and fines with below 58% iron content, in a notification late on Friday, reversing an earlier order from May when it had raised the tax to a steep 50% to rein-in inflation.

In the notification, which takes effect on Saturday, the government also removed export tax on some steel intermediates from 15%, also imposed in May.

New Delhi also lowered the export tax on iron ore and concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites to 30% from 50%.

Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Josie Kao

