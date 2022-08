India signs long-term fertilisers import deal with Saudi Arabia

A farmer prepares to spread fertilizer in his maize field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian cooperative Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) has signed a long-term deal to import one million tonnes of phosphatic fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, Indian fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Thursday.

KRIBHCO will invest in the new phosphate project of Saudi miner, Ma'aden, Mandaviya said. (https://bit.ly/3Kmaztd)

India is signing long-term fertiliser import deals to hedge against international price volatilities. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

