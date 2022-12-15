India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official

Sugar mill workers load harvested sugar cane in a tractor trolly in Sangli district, in the western state of Maharashtra, India, December 3, 2022. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks