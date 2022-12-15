India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.
