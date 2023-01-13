Indian commerce minister warns against monopolies on supplies of minerals















NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Monopolies on supplies of certain minerals can lead to high prices and could make the energy transition difficult, India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

"Many countries of the south have huge deposits of these resources and we should work closely to use such resources for the benefit of the south," he said.

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Writing by Sakshi Dayal Editing by Mark Potter











