Indian commerce minister warns against monopolies on supplies of minerals
NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Monopolies on supplies of certain minerals can lead to high prices and could make the energy transition difficult, India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
"Many countries of the south have huge deposits of these resources and we should work closely to use such resources for the benefit of the south," he said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Rates & BondsInvestors jump into equities and bonds in Goldilocks scenario - BofA
Investors poured money into equity and bond funds and moved money out of gold in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA Global Research, taking heart from a string of positive data points and policy changes.