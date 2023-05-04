Indian gold prices hit record high, dampen demand - dealers
MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in overseas markets, but the rally dampened demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.
Domestic gold futures rose to 61,490 rupees ($752.49) per 10 grams, up nearly 12% so far in 2023.
($1 = 81.7150 Indian rupees)
