Indian gold prices hit record high, dampen demand - dealers















MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian gold futures hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, tracking gains in overseas markets, but the rally dampened demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures rose to 61,490 rupees ($752.49) per 10 grams, up nearly 12% so far in 2023.

($1 = 81.7150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











