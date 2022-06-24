Indian Oil expects oil prices to stay over $100/bbl in 2022

A worker holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol pump in Mumbai June 11, 2010. India's oil ministry wants free pricing of petrol and diesel to help state firms who are forced to sell fuel at low, state-set prices. India's cabinet did not discuss any proposal to raise fuel prices or reform the sector on Thursday, a government minister said, continuing the uncertainty over a move that faces strong political resistance.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: ENERGY)

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - An Indian Oil (IOC.NS) finance executive said on Friday he expects oil prices to hold above $100 per barrel for the rest of 2022 amid the Ukraine crisis.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, director of finance at Indian Oil, also said at an industrial seminar he expects economic damage from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to contribute to a significant global growth slowdown in 2022.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Writing by Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue

