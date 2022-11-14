India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall 4.8% y/y, soyoil rise-trade body















MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil, a leading trade body said on Monday.

The country's palm oil imports in the marketing year ended on Oct. 31 fell to 7.9 million tonnes from 8.3 million tonnes a year ago, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Arpan Varghese; Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.