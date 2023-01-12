India's coal imports directive to power plants a precautionary step, official says
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's recent coal imports directive to power plants was a precautionary measure as the country is expecting high electricity demand to continue in the coming months, a top government official said on Thursday.
India this week asked all power plants to import and blend 6% of their coal requirement as domestic coal availability is expected to fall short due to high consumption.
"It is a matter of abundance caution," Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena told reporters on Thursday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CommoditiesGold gains on softer dollar as markets await U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Thursday to near an eight-month peak, helped by a weaker dollar, as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that is expected to provide more clues to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.