India's DCM Shriram reports 19% fall in Q2 profit as costs jump















BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian chemicals-to-sugar maker DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS) reported a 19.2% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by challenges in its vinyls business and higher excise duty, power and fuel costs.

The New Delhi-based company's consolidated profit fell to 1.28 billion rupees ($15.4 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.59 billion rupees a year ago.

Its total expenses jumped 36% in the quarter.

Surging inflation and cost pressures are threatening DCM Shriram's margins after a rebound from several pandemic-hit quarters. It warned last quarter that its main chemical business may see some softening on reducing global demand.

Revenue from DCM's chloro-vinyl business, which produces chemicals like caustic soda and vinyl, jumped 15% year-on-year to 9.36 billion rupees in the quarter, but was less than first-quarter revenue of 11.4 billion rupees.

Revenue from its sugar business rose 20.9% year-on-year to 7.53 billion rupees, but dropped 9% from the previous quarter.

"Vinyl business is facing headwinds of lower product prices with global decline in demand and higher sourcing from China. The major concern today for Chloro-Vinyl business is high energy prices which continue to be firm given the geo-political instability," said company said in an exchange filing.

It also declared an interim dividend of 4.60 rupees per share. ($1 = 83.0030 Indian rupees)

