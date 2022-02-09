India's fuel demand down 0.2% y/y in January

Feb 9 (Reuters) - India's January fuel demand fell about 0.2% year-on-year, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed on Wednesday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.61 million tonnes, down 6% from January 2020.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was down 6.4% year-on-year to 6.37 million tonnes, and down about 8.4% from two years ago.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, declined by about 5.3% to 2.47 million tonnes, though were 0.7% higher than in 2020.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increased nearly 3.2% to 2.57 million tonnes year-on-year, while naphtha sales surged 6.3% to 1.29 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were down 1.8%, while fuel oil use rose 5.4% in January.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

